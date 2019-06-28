3 Point Analysis | Budget 2019: Eye capital goods space

Budgetary reforms in sectors like infrastructure, oil & gas, agriculture and automobile could most likely benefit one sector- the capital goods industry.

Key reforms that could be announced in the Budget 2019 include a better PPP framework to improve investments in infrastructure, push for improving rural income and focus on agriculture, modernisation of Indian Railways among others.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of what measures can the government announce in the next week's Union Budget in order to boost these sectors and which stocks can the investors look at.