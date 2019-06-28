App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Budget 2019: Eye capital goods space

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of what measures the government can announce in next week's Union Budget

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Budgetary reforms in sectors like infrastructure, oil & gas, agriculture and automobile could most likely benefit one sector- the capital goods industry.

Key reforms that could be announced in the Budget 2019 include a better PPP framework to improve investments in infrastructure, push for improving rural income and focus on agriculture, modernisation of Indian Railways among others.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of what measures can the government announce in the next week's Union Budget in order to boost these sectors and which stocks can the investors look at.

Close
Watch the video for more...

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #capital goods sector #Economy #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.