3 Point Analysis | Budget 2019: Eye capital goods space

Budgetary reforms in sectors like infrastructure, oil & gas, agriculture and automobile could most likely benefit one sector- the capital goods industry.
Key reforms that could be announced in the Budget 2019 include a better PPP framework to improve investments in infrastructure, push for improving rural income and focus on agriculture, modernisation of Indian Railways among others.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of what measures can the government announce in the next week's Union Budget in order to boost these sectors and which stocks can the investors look at.
