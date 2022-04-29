Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Tata Motors unveils its all-new Avinya vehicle concept

Tata Motors Electric Vehicle 2022 Launch LIVE: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility roll out its its all-new Avinya concept as the wholly-owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveiled its unveiled its all-new Avinya concept on April 29. The concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform.
It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology. Tata Motors insists that software is key to differentiation in the future.
The wholly-owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors had announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days.
The Altroz EV concept was unveiled for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The electric hatchback was also on show at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz EV's features are unknown.
To differentiate itself from the standard model, the new Altroz EV is likely to receive some design alterations and could clock roughly 300 kilometres on a single charge
Tata Motors ##Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates | Tata Motors is committed to India's vision of 30% electrification by 2030: N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Group said
- Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) very committed to electric mobility
-Future of mobility is all about software
-Tata Group very well positioned to launch mobility solutions
-Tata Motors is committed to India's vision of 30% electrification by 2030, but our ambition is beyond that
Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates | Gen 3 architecture will look at increasing the range and our target is over 500 km: Shailesh Chandra
The Tata Motors Avinya concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform. Shailesh Chandra,managing director, Tata Motors PVs and Passenger Electric Mobility said that the Generation 3 architecture will look at increasing the range and that their target is over 500 km.
Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates | Very proud to present our generation three platform: N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group addressed the gathering while the new Tata Motorsall-new Avinya vehicle concept was unveiled today.Our goal is to go global eventually and be the best in terms of software and electronics front, said Chandrasekaran.
Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates | Tata Motors unveils its all-new Avinya concept
Tata Motors unveiled its all-new Avinya concept on April 29. The concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform. It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology.Tata Motors insists that software is key to differentiation in the future.
Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates |
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Tata Motors electric vehicle (EV) 2022 Launchtoday on April 29, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!