Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Tata Motors unveils its all-new Avinya vehicle concept

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveiled its unveiled its all-new Avinya concept on April 29. The concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform.

It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology. Tata Motors insists that software is key to differentiation in the future.

The wholly-owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors had announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days.

The Altroz EV concept was unveiled for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The electric hatchback was also on show at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz EV's features are unknown.

To differentiate itself from the standard model, the new Altroz EV is likely to receive some design alterations and could clock roughly 300 kilometres on a single charge