Mini’s India sales touched record in 2022, expect momentum to continue: Asia Pacific chief Pierre Jalady

Pavan Lall
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

The iconic BMW-owned brand sees India as a market with huge potential in the urban areas, and will focus on how it can get even stronger in the key cities, the executive said.

Pierre Jalady, Vice President, Head of Mini region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa was in India recently. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, Jalady talked about the expanding electric mobility, and new target groups.

"Sales for last year were at an all-time high for Mini in India and the momentum suggest this year will be another record year," said Jalady.

Edited excerpts:

BMW Group has been the number one luxury car-maker on the planet for the last two years. How has Mini contributed?