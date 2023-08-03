Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 45 lakh sales mark

It crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2012; 30 lakh mark in 2016.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on August 1 said its entry-level hatchback Alto has crossed the 45 lakh sales milestone. The company first introduced the model in the year 2000 and by 2004 it became the country’s highest-selling car.

It crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2012; 30 lakh mark in 2016. In August 2020, the model crossed the 40 lakh sales mark. "Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us,” MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The company is confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience, he added.