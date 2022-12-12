 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global NCAP crash test results are in; and the news isn’t good for Maruti Suzuki

Parth Charan
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Abysmal safety ratings for the country’s largest carmaker bring into sharp focus the need for safer entry-level road cars.

Three of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular entry-level vehicles tested – the S-Press, the Swift, and the Ignis received a single-star rating each.

The latest set of crash test results under Global NCAP’s reworked parameters have come in, and the news isn’t good for India’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki.

Global NCAP’s new protocol places a stronger emphasis on side impact pole protection while taking into account features like ESC and seat-belt reminders in the overall safety evaluation. While the front impact test remains the same and is conducted at a speed of 64kph, it is now essential to have ESC and seat belt reminders as a mandatory feature in order to qualify for a three-star rating.

Unfortunately, three of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular entry-level vehicles tested – the S-Press, the Swift, and the Ignis received a single-star rating each.

Neither the Swift nor the Ignis come with ESC as standard and do not comply with UN127 pedestrian protection norms – two factors that have heavily contributed to their poor safety ratings.

Speaking about the tests, GlobalNCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said that “It is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India still offers such poorly performing models”.

