English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly Elections
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Still short of few seats for majority, will decide on way forward after final results: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

    The NPP has won five seats and was leading in 21 other constituencies as counting of votes polled in the February 27 polls was underway.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

    Thanking the people of Meghalaya for voting for the National People's Party (NPP), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the party was still short of a few seats for majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

    The NPP has won five seats and was leading in 21 other constituencies as counting of votes polled in the February 27 polls was underway.

    "I thank the people of our state for having voted for our party. We are grateful to them. We are still short of the numbers and are waiting for the final results, after which we will decide on the way forward," the CM, who was leading by 2,830 votes in South Tura seat, said.

    UDP candidates won in two seats, while its nominees were leading in eight other constituencies.

    Sangma had held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya.

    The BJP was leading in three seats, while the Trinamool Congress and the Congress won one constituency each, and were ahead in four other constituencies each.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Election 2023 #BJP #Conrad Sangma #India #Meghalaya CM #NPP #Politics
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 02:08 pm