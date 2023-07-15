English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh

    BJP appoints Narendra Singh Tomar as MP election management committee convenor

    A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-key profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps.

    PTI
    July 15, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
    Narendra Singh Tomar.

    Narendra Singh Tomar.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today appointed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

    A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-key profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps. He also comes from the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is working overtime to improve its show after being bested by the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

    Union minister Bhupender Yadav was recently made the BJP’s poll in-charge for Madhya Pradesh. The BJP-ruled state is expected to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Singh Tomar
    first published: Jul 15, 2023 11:54 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!