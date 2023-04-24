English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Seizures cross Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

    The total seizures (Rs 254 crore) include cash (Rs 82 crore), liquor (Rs 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 17 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

    PTI
    April 24, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST
    Seizures cross Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Seizures cross Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

    The total seizures (Rs 254 crore) include cash (Rs 82 crore), liquor (Rs 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 17 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

    As many as 1,930 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

    It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

    The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Karnataka elections #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka polls
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 07:16 am