More than 1,000 FIRs filed in poll-bound Karnataka as seizures top Rs 126 crore

More than 1,000 FIRs have been filed in poll-bound Karnataka on seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The total seizures during the period totalled more than Rs 126.14 crore.

The seizures include cash (Rs 47 crore), liquor (Rs 29 crore), precious metals (Rs 20 crore), freebies (Rs 17 crore), and drugs/narcotics (Rs 13 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,042 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27).