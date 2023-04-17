English
    Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi likely to visit Udupi on May 4 with Yogi Adityanath

    BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak on Monday indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

    PTI
    April 17, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said.

    BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak on Monday indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

    A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, the sources said.

    PTI
