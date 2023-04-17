English
    Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar holds talks with Congress leaders after resigning from Assembly, may join party today: Sources

    The sources told PTI that Shettar flew from Hubballi to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, former minister M B Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

    PTI
    April 17, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST
    Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar is in talks with senior Congress leaders after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly over his candidature not being reconsidered by the BJP for the May 10 election, Congress sources said.

    Shettar may join Congress on Monday, the sources added.

    The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA resigned from the Assembly on Sunday after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

    Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 06:46 am