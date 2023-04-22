English
    Karnataka Elections: 10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

    As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively.

    PTI
    April 22, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
    April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

    In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39.

    After the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said.

    As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively. One nomination in Mangaluru North constituency and two each in the constituencies of Mangaluru South, Mangaluru and Bantwal got rejected.

    In Udupi, nominations of Shankara Ankadakatte for Kundapur constituency, Udayakumar M and Dayananda Shetty for Karkala constituency were rejected.

    Ten nominations in Belthangady, nine in Moodbidri, 12 in Mangaluru city north, eight each in Mangaluru city south and Mangaluru, six in Bantwal, 10 in Puttur and nine in Sullia are in the prescribed format.

