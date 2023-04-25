English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Corrupt BJP regime only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr', Rahul Gandhi tells farmers in Karnataka

    In his interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in this district, he said India's progress depended on the progress of its farmers, labourers and small businesses.

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST
    Corrupt BJP regime only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr', Rahul Gandhi tells farmers in Karnataka

    Corrupt BJP regime only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr', Rahul Gandhi tells farmers in Karnataka

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought to reach out to farmers, labourers and small businesses, saying his party was committed to scripting a growth story that brings prosperity for all.

    In his interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in this district, he said India's progress depended on the progress of its farmers, labourers and small businesses.

    Gandhi said his conversations with farmers in Karnataka and across India had given him insight into the "ordeals brought upon them by the corrupt BJP regime, which is only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr'".

    Farmers and small business owners must be protected and empowered, and not assaulted with "flawed policies like the BJP's GST", he said.

    "The Congress party is committed to scripting such a growth story, which brings prosperity for all", he said in a tweet later. "Karnataka is all set to bring in this change," said Gandhi, who is on a visit to the State to campaign for the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Karnataka elections #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka polls
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 07:17 am