    Congress appoints 5 regional observers in poll-bound Karnataka

    While general secretary Avinash Pande will be the observer for the Central Karnataka region, A Chella Kumar will be for the Mysore region and Manickam Tagore for the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

    PTI
    April 27, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    The Congress on Wednesday appointed five observers for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, each taking care of one region of the coastal southern state.

    While general secretary Avinash Pande will be the observer for the Central Karnataka region, A Chella Kumar will be for the Mysore region and Manickam Tagore for the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

    Party leader Ajoy Kumar has been appointed as regional observer for the coastal Karnataka region, while Mohan Prakash will take care of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region towards the north of the state.

    The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the lone southern state where the BJP is in power.

    Assembly elections to elect the new 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

    PTI
