Chidambaram slams PM Modi's 'stable govt' pitch in Karnataka polls

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Karnataka elections campaign pitch stressing on stable governments, alleging that the BJP-led dispensations in the state after the 2018 polls were born out of "deceit, horse-trading and money power".

In his campaign speeches in Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi has been asserting that for the fast-paced all round development, a strong and stable BJP government with full majority is important.

Attacking the prime minister, Chidambaram tweeted, "Hon'ble PM has appealed to vote for the BJP to provide stable governments in Karnataka. After the 2018 general elections to the Karnataka state assembly, the state has witnessed four governments. Some stability!" "BJP-led governments were not voted to power by the people. They were born out of deceit, horse-trading and money power," the former Union minister alleged.

The Congress has also slammed the BJP over its "double-engine" pitch in the Karnataka polls, saying the May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got "derailed" by the BJP in the last four years.

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.