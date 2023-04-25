AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for Karnataka polls on BJP's request

The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said the party's lone candidate fielded for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls has withdrawn from the race following a request from the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.

Heeding the BJP's request, Anbarasan has withdrawn his candidature, the release said.

The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.