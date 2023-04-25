English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for Karnataka polls on BJP's request

    Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST
    AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for Karnataka polls on BJP's request

    AIADMK withdraws lone candidate fielded for Karnataka polls on BJP's request

    The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said the party's lone candidate fielded for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls has withdrawn from the race following a request from the BJP.

    Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.

    Heeding the BJP's request, Anbarasan has withdrawn his candidature, the release said.

    The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Karnataka elections #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka polls
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 07:19 am