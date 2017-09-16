App
Sep 16, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

UNSC condemns 'highly provocative' North Korea missile launch

The UN Security Council on Saturday strongly condemned North Korea's "highly provocative" launch of a missile that flew over Japan and demanded that Pyongyang immediately halt such actions.

In a unanimous statement backed by China, the council said the launch was carried out just three weeks after a first missile overflew Japan and less than two weeks after Pyongyang's sixth and biggest nuclear test.

