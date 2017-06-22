Why do away with re-evaluation, Delhi HC asks CBSE

"Why should you do away with re- evaluation?" This was a query put to the CBSE by the Delhi High Court after being shown answer sheets where correct responses to questions had been awarded zero marks.

A bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and A K Chawla asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Sanjay Jain, appearing for the CBSE, how the Board will explain such "apparent errors" in the evaluation.

It was not swayed by the claim of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that the decision to scrap re- evaluation was taken due to a minuscule number of errors in checking answer sheets.

"Even if only one student is affected, the career of that student is at stake," the court said and added that even minuscule marks are of importance as it decides whether a student would get the college and course of his or her choice.

The court's observation came while hearing several pleas by students, who gave the board exams this year, against the CBSE's decision to scrap its re-evaluation policy.

The bench asked the Board to file on record its governing body and examination committee's reasoning behind the decision of October last year and listed the petitions for hearing on June 23.