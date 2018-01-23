App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jan 23, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Machines with AI will outsmart humans in 25-30 years: Muhammad Yunus

AI robots will able to develop on their own without human intervention beyond a point, he told PTI yesterday on the sidelines of Tata Steel Literary Meet 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has expressed concern over the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and said machines may outrun humans in terms of efficiency and usefulness in the next 25-30 years.

AI robots will able to develop on their own without human intervention beyond a point, he told PTI yesterday on the sidelines of Tata Steel Literary Meet 2018.

"There should be some global regulatory guidelines on the development and research on this technology, which is primarily driven by greed," Yunus, the founder of Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, said.

AI should be used for social issues like healthcare, flood and drought, Yunus opined.

"There is no gatekeeper, no social guidelines… Even when a new medicine is introduced, it has to seek regulatory approvals. Why can't same rules apply for AI?" he asked.

The economist feared that the new technology may 'replace' manpower in the coming years and add to unemployment woes in populated countries like India.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Current Affairs #India #Muhammad Yunus #Technology #World News

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.