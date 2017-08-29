App
Aug 29, 2017 01:46 PM IST

If Facebook was a religion it would be the second most followed after Christianity

If the networking site was a religion, then it would have been the second largest faith in the world

If Facebook was a religion it would be the second most followed after Christianity

Moneycontrol News

Social networking site Facebook is making possible what was considered impossible a few decades back i.e. to connect billions of humans on a single platform. The social network, which has over two billion active users now connects over a quarter of the world's population.

The site crossed the two billion mark in June, just 13 years after it was started by Mark Zuckerberg in his dorm room at Harvard University. Of the two billion users, the last one billion was added in just five years.

If the social networking site was a religion, then it would have been the second largest faith in the world. And the speed at which the number of its users is growing it would just be a matter of time before it overtakes Christianity, the most followed religion in the world.

Facebook is used by more people than the number of speakers of the most spoken language in the world.

Another noteworthy aspect of Facebook’s growth is the momentum at which it has expanded. The quickest addition of a billion people in the global population was completed in 2012 when the population boomed from six to seven billion in just 12 years. On the contrary, Facebook added over a billion new users in a short period from 2012 to 2017.

The site though has a lot of challenges ahead. With such a divergent pool of users, Facebook has come under scanner for several issues including suppression of opinions.

However, Zuckerberg himself had written in his Facebook post that the site will now work to bring the world together.

