Upbeat on NSE IPO; 2017 looks promising for new listings: Pros

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is gearing for a big bang IPO in 2017. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) has been filed with Sebi well ahead of the exchange's own deadline of January 31, 2017.

The offer may give the exchange a valuation of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, sources said, adding that the initial public offering (IPO) itself could be worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

Discussing the outlook for new listings in 2017, Prithvi Haldea, Chairman, Prime Database and Deena Mehta, MD, Asit C Mehta Investments are very upbeat on the NSE IPO. Haldea says 2016 was a good year for IPOs and 2017 looks even more promising.

Both believe there is huge potential for exchanges and markets to grow over the next few years. According to Haldea, with digitisation, more transparency coming into the markets, it will boost the confidence of the domestic investor which is yet a small base. One will see higher participation from them.

Mehta thinks because of demonetisation lot of cash has come into the system which could find its way into financial markets. Moreover, with the lower interest rates for fixed deposits and government bonds etc people will have no option but to invest in financial markets to get good returns.

The NSE IPO per se is fully priced at the current levels and one is not sure how much value it may offer investors but it is unlikely to deter investor interest in it, says Mehta.

NSE being a top performing exchange and trades huge volumes and so controversies surrounding the IPO like the forensic audit, exit of MD and CEO, issues of corporate governance etc won’t have a major impact.

Amid preparations for the share sale, NSE saw the surprise exit of its Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna earlier this month.

It has appointed Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JM Financial Institutional Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company to manage its upcoming IPO.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Prithvi Haldea & Deena Mehta's interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: Do you expect a lot of appetite for the Nation Stock Exchange's (NSE) initial public offering (IPO), the first major exchange that is going to make its debut?



Haldea: I do not comment on specific company or IPO but on macro level 2016 was a great year for IPOs although we are talking about 27 IPOs and about Rs 27,000 crore. It still represented a great turnaround from the earlier three-four years when the market was almost dead.



However, 2017 looks to be more promising because there are a lot of new entrants as far as spaces are concerned.



Latha: My reason for asking you for the interest in IPO is more because of what has been revealed and which you would have noticed that there were allegations of preferential access given to some brokers and that is what the audit by an independent agency appears to have revealed - that we got to read in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Given that do you think this IPO is going to get the kind of reception one thought it will get?



Haldea: Until and unless there is some kind of an action from the regulatory body which then puts any market player or entity or an exchange into a spot where its long-term sustenance comes under doubt. However, every company would have a lot of negatives, when you read through the prospectus and risk factors; there are almost cases in every single IPO.



Sonia: NSE's listing has been hit with many hurdles whether accusations of corporate governance breaching or even Chitra Ramkrishna's resignation and now the forensic audit that was done. Do you think that could in anyway cast a shadow over the IPO?



Mehta: I would say that people are very positive about the stock market business as such which would lend a lot of interest so far as this IPO is concerned because the demonetisation impact that we talk about, a lot of cash has come into the system which could be deployed in financial assets. We are also talking of growth and other things happening after this initial dip which is there. So net-net people are very positive about the stock market picking up substantially and now bonds and other things also have started trading very heavily on the exchanges. So everything put together the story for stock market is very positive and the future is what always the investors look at and that could be a major positive factor so far as the market is concerned. However, the dominance which is there for NSE, it is not going to disappear overnight and market tend to evolve around the top performing exchange which is there and as of now NSE is the top performing exchange. Therefore, I do not think that these controversies and other things would majorly bring down the volumes of NSE and so long as the volumes are there, there is going to be a lot of interest of people in this IPO listing.

More to come

