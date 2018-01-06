App
Jan 05, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over easy availability of Aadhaar cards

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concern over reports that Aadhaar cards were easily available from fictitious agencies and asked the people to be more alert to prevent theft of data and violation of privacy.

Banerjee in a Facebook post said she has been voicing her serious concern over the violation of privacy due to Aadhaar from the very beginning and had urged to ensure a "foolproof mechanism" to ensure security of data.

She said a section of the press has reported that Aadhaar cards are now easily available from fictitious agencies upon payment of small amounts.

"If this is true, then this is a huge infringement of individual privacy and data security," she said in her post.

"I would like to request all citizens of the country to be more alert and cautious to prevent data theft and violation of privacy," she added.

