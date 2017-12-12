Most Indians pay bribes to get public services, finds report

About 69 percent of Indians have paid bribes to avail public services, the highest in the Asia Pacific region, according to the 9th Edition of the Global Corruption Barometer released by Transparency International.

India was ranked 79 in the Corruption Perception Index 2016 with a score of 40, a drop of three places from the 2015 ranking.

Police were the most corrupt public services officials who seek bribes most often and in the last 12 months, a third of people who came in contact with police paid the bribe.

Another important aspect the report points out is that women paid bribes as much as their male counterparts had to shell out.

About 22,000 respondents from 16 countries in the Asia Pacific region participated and were asked questions by the Transparency International.

Nearly 41 percent of the respondents in India said that the corruption has increased, while 34 percent said corruption has reduced.

Almost 59 percent of respondents admitted to paying bribes to avail public services at hospitals and IDs, respectively.

While 58 and 53 percent of them confessed to paying enticements at public schools and for utilities services. Similarly, 55 percent confirmed paying bribes to the police and 45 percent to courts.

On being asked why they did not report a corruption incident, 31 percent of the participants said they were afraid of the consequences.

Approximately 53 percent respondents were satisfied with the current government’s handling of the corruption issue.

Thirty percent feel that refusing to pay bribes is the most effective way to fight corruption, followed by reporting corruption incident.

Sixty-three percent of the participants said they can make a difference in the fight against corruption and 62 percent feel okay for people to report a case of corruption.

When being asked if they would report an incident of corruption even if they have to spend a day in the court, 55 percent nodded in the affirmative.

Citizens find it difficult to get information even after the country has passed the Right to Information Act by the authorities, the report said.

It also said that people who expose abuses of power are subjected to punishment as the whistleblower protection law is very weak in India due to the inadequate protection provided to them.