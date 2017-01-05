KDK Softwares begins national toll-free helpline for GST queries

Jan 05, 2017, 06.14 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The toll free helpline will be available in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.
|
KDK Softwares, a software development company in the taxation domain, today announced the launch of a national toll-free helpline service for resolving queries related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The toll-free helpline will be available in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Mohit Bhambani, CEO of KDK Softwares said the toll-free helpline will create an eco-system within the business fraternity for resolving queries on GST. In its 5-day trial basis the company registered and responded to 1,800-plus queries of a limited group, mostly CAs.
The company has created a built-in capacity for handling 1,500 calls in a day. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started the registration program from January 1 and will be ending it on January 15. The government will launch the second round of registration from March 2017.
