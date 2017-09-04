30 tons and he's still only 28: Virat Kohli has Sachin in his sights

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 30th One Day International (ODI) hundred on Sunday against Sri Lanka, putting him level with Ricky Ponting as the second-highest centurion in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 49 tons.

The 28-year-old Kohli scored 110 runs in 116 balls to help India complete a 5-0 whitewash over their southern neighbours. It was also his 19th century while chasing.

In July, Kohli had scored his 18th century while chasing, thereby surpassing Tendulkar's record while batting second.

Here's how Kohli has scored his centuries over the years since making his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008:

Interestingly, the Delhi lad has scored eight ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka alone.