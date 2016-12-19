Close to Rs 14 lakh crore back in banks, say sources

Since the ban of high-value currency notes on November 8, close to Rs 14 lakh crore is back in the banking system, said sources.

According to them, this may also be the reason for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to restrict deposit of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, worth more than Rs 5,000 into bank accounts, to only one time till December 30.



The announcement was made today and RBI will also issue fresh guidelines later this evening prescribing enhanced checks for deposits over Rs 5000.



