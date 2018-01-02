App
Jan 02, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Systems touches 52-week high on order from aerial tour company

The company has secured an order from the World's largest and longest running aerial tour company, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, to install Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8, for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Ramco Systems has touched 52-week high of Rs 570.95, rising 8.6 percent intraday Tuesday on order from Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters.

The company has secured an order from the World’s largest and longest running aerial tour company, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, to install Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8, for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleet.

Ramco will service two Papillon entities - Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters and Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines - with its state-of-the-art Aviation Suite 5.8, integrating both facilities’ disparate manual systems on a single digital platform to improve company - wide productivity and process efficiency.

Both entities of Papillon Group will migrate from multiple disparate systems to unify its engineering & programs, maintenance, compliance & quality, flight operations, and crew scheduling on a single platform from Ramco.

In addition, Papillon will benefit from Electronic Flight Bag, Mobility, Role-based HUBs and advanced visualization dashboard for real-time analysis.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems said, "Ramco has a strong track record of successful implementation of maintenance and engineering software for fixed, heli and MROs."

"We are pleased to have been chosen by an established business such as Papillon Group, and believe our next-generation technology will propel them to new heights," he added.

At 11:45 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 562.10, up Rs 36.40, or 6.92 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

