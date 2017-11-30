Mukta Arts gains 15% on reporting profit in September quarter

Share price of Mukta Arts added 15 percent in the early trade on Thursday as it turned profitable in the quarter ended Septemebr 2017.

The company has posted net profit of Rs 9.4 crore against loss of Rs 4.9 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue also increased by 43 percent at Rs 37 crore gainst Rs 25.91 crore.

The has reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 8.7 crore versus loss of Rs 5 lakh.

At 09:16 hrs Mukta Arts was quoting at Rs 108.80, up Rs 14.25, or 15.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120 and 52-week low Rs 76.50 on 22 June, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12 percent below its 52-week high and 38.04 percent above its 52-week low.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 48.32 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.18.

Posted by Rakesh Patil