Moneycontrol
May 08, 2017 11:22 AM IST

Here are 5 stocks which gave 100% returns on consistent profit show in last 13 months

Ritesh Presswala

Moneycontrol News

When a company's net profit continues its strong run quarter-after-quarter, investors can safely assume that the company they have betted on is ahead of its pack and beating its competitors.

Investors look at net profit closely as it is the source of compensation to investors of the company. If a company is healthy and growing then higher stock prices will reflect the increased availability of profits.

Moneycontrol.com has selected companies whose net profit has consistently shown good performance, during every quarter since June 2016 quarter. There are only nine companies among BSE listed companies, according to Capitaline data.

Interestingly, eight out of nine stocks have given good returns to investors between 31 percent and 208 percent in the last 13 months.

Stock prices of JM Financial, IIFL Holdings, Mastek and L&T Finance Holdings doubled on the back of continuously stunning performance.

Of particular note is a small cap company “Transwarranty Finance” which has witnessed turnaround in its latest March 2017 quarter. Constant improvement in its bottomline has boosted its stock price, which rose a whopping 185 percent.

PAT_exceed_1QoQ_May08

