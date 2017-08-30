K7 Computing eyes $50mn revenue, to expand to US and Europe

Homegrown cybersecurity solutions provider K7 Computing aims to grow its revenues to USD 50 million in the next three years as it strengthens its play in the enterprise space and scales up international operations.

The company has also unveiled a new venture -- K7 Academy -- to bridge the skill gaps in the Indian cybersecurity space.

"We have evolved from being an anti-virus company to a total security company. We are expanding our enterprise business and we will go after SMEs as well as large firms," K7 Computing founder and CEO Kesavardhanan Jayaraman told PTI.

K7, which competes with the likes of Symantec, Quick Heal and Kaspersky in India, will expand to the US and European markets this year, he added.

"For enterprises in the US, we will operate on a partner-led model and work with system integrators and solution providers. For consumers, we will offer solutions online," he said.

The company already has a presence in Japan and gets about 10-15 per cent of its revenues from that market.

Jayaraman said the cybersecurity space in the country is growing at a phenomenal pace.

"The cybersecurity arena is poised for a paradigm shift... We will ride this growth wave and we should be able to touch the USD 50 million revenues mark in the next three years," he said.

According to a report by research firm Gartner, spending on information security products and services in India is forecast to reach USD 1.5 billion this year in constant currency terms, up 12 per cent over 2016. This is expected to further grow to USD 1.7 billion in 2018.

With the aim to bridge the skill gaps in the field of cybersecurity, the company has set up K7 Academy.

The Academy will offer students technical, hands-on, domain-focused and behavioural learning modules. The first batch is scheduled to start from September.

"There is a need to develop industry-ready cybersecurity professionals... We hope to make a difference and cater to this growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, machine learning experts and cloud development specialists," he said.

Besides, the company is also expanding its own team and hopes to add about 30 people to take its total headcount to 150 this year.