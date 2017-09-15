App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 15, 2017 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports up 10.29% in Aug; trade deficit widens to USD 11.64 bn

Imports too rose by 21.02 per cent to USD 35.46 billion in August from USD 29.3 billion in the year-ago month.

Exports up 10.29% in Aug; trade deficit widens to USD 11.64 bn

India's exports grew by 10.29 per cent, highest in the last four months, to USD 23.81 billion in August, helped mainly by higher growth in petroleum products, engineering, and chemicals shipments, government data showed today.

Imports too rose by 21.02 per cent to USD 35.46 billion in August from USD 29.3 billion in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.

The trade deficit widened to USD 11.64 billion in the month under review from USD 7.70 billion in August 2016, due to increase in gold imports, which rose by about 69 per cent to USD 1.88 billion in August.

Oil imports grew by 14.22 per cent to USD 7.75 billion in August.

Cumulative exports during April-August of 2017-18 rose by 8.57 per cent to USD 118.57 billion, while imports increased by 26.63 per cent to USD 181.71 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 63.14 billion.

"In continuation with the positive growth exhibited by exports for the last twelve months, exports during August have shown growth of 10.29 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said in a statement.

tags #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.