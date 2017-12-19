US dollar ends lower against rupee

The US dollar ended lower against the rupee at Rs 64.04/05 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.70/72 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here on Tuesday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.04/05 US Dollar Rs 64.1205 Pound Sterling 85.70/72 Euro Rs 75.6365 Euro 75.63/65 Japanese Yen (100) 56.87/89.