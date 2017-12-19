App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 19, 2017 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

US dollar ends lower against rupee

The pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.70/72 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US dollar ended lower against the rupee at Rs 64.04/05 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.70/72 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here on Tuesday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.04/05 US Dollar Rs 64.1205 Pound Sterling 85.70/72 Euro Rs 75.6365 Euro 75.63/65 Japanese Yen (100) 56.87/89.

tags #Business #currency #Economy #FOREX #India

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.