App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 13, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports jump 27.6% in March; trade deficit swells to $10.4 bn

A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to USD 10.43 billion during the month under review from USD 4.4 billion a year ago.

Exports jump 27.6% in March; trade deficit swells to $10.4 bn

India's exports grew by 27.6 per cent to USD 29.23 billion in March on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods and gems and jewellery.

Imports too jumped 45.25 per cent to USD 39.66 billion last month from USD 27.3 billion in March 2016.

A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to USD 10.43 billion during the month under review from USD 4.4 billion a year ago.

The imports of the precious metal rose to USD 4.17 billion in March this year compared to USD 973.45 million in the same month last year.

For the full fiscal 2016-17, exports saw a growth of 4.71 per cent at USD 274.64 billion against USD 262.3 billion in 2015-16.

tags #Business #Economy #Exports #trade data

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.