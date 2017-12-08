App
Dec 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBDT extends deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN to March 31

On Thursday, UIDAI — the authority which issues Aadhaar — had said that deadlines for linking bank accounts and SIM cards are still valid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the date to link Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number (PAN) to March 31, 2018 from the previous deadline of December 31, 2017.

"In view of the difficulties faced by some of the taxpayers in the process, the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN was initially extended till 31st August, 2017 which was further extended up to 31st December, 2017," Finance Ministry said in a release.

The government has made it mandatory to link bank account and PAN with Aadhaar to weed out black money.

On Thursday, UIDAI — the authority which issues Aadhaar — had said that deadlines for linking bank accounts and SIM cards are still valid. For bank account, the deadline is December 31 while for SIM cards, it is February 6.

The UIDAI also clarified that, so far, there is no stay order from the Supreme Court on Aadhaar and its linking to various services.

Aadhaar Act, which was passed in 2016, was amended in March 2017 to make it mandatory to link PAN. In June 2017, the government also made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, insurance, DMAT accounts, mutual funds and pension.

