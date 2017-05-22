App
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ruchira Papers posts Q4 net profit at Rs 9.26 cr

Kraft Paper manufacturer Ruchira Papers today reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 9.26 crore for the March quarter.

The company had reported a net profit at Rs 4.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Ruchira Papers said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 114.75 crore, up by 27.95 percent, as compared to Rs 89.68 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Ruchira Papers co-chairman and whole time director Jatinder Singh said: "The main focus of the company is to increase the production by exploiting the full benefits of the de-bottlenecking and achieve the economies of scale, while sustaining the EBIDTA margins".

For the full year period ended March 31, 2017, Ruchira Papers profit jumped by 64.61 percent to Rs 32.05 crore, as compared to Rs 19.47 crore of the year ago period.

Total income for the financial year 2016-17 stood at Rs 417.38 crore, up by 15.11 percent, as compared to Rs 362.58 crore during the previous fiscal.

