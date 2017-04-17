Kairali Ayurvedic Group plans mega expansion in US, China

Kairali Ayurvedic Group is embarking on a major expansion in the US and China where it will open a majority of 118 new centres it has planned by the end of 2018.

The ayurvedic treatment provider currently has 35 centres in 10 countries besides India.

While it already has one centre in the US, this will be the first time that it will enter China.

"We are looking to open 118 treatment centres overseas and in India by the end of 2018. Out of these, 50 will be in the US and 50 will be in China," Kairali Ayurvedic Group Executive Director Abhilash Ramesh told PTI.

While eight centres will be across cities where the group is already present in India, the rest will be in other countries, he added.

At present, the company has presence in 10 countries overseas including Japan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Poland, UAE, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and the US.

It has 13 centres across India in locations such as Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, Dibrugarh, Raipur and Palakkad among others.

Commenting on the expansion strategy, he said the centres outside India will be mainly operated through a franchise model.

"We have already signed mandates with our franchise partners for the US and China," Ramesh added.

The eight centres in India will be company-owned and operated, he added.

The group offers treatment for conditions such as sciatica, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, besides providing general and detox rejuvenation, Ramesh said.

In addition to the treatment centres, he said the group's pharmaceutical and herbal division has been strengthening ancient ayurveda tradition through research and development to suit modern life style.

"We make a range of 180 products at our factories," Ramesh said.