Jan 04, 2018 09:19 PM IST

BMW Group India posts 25% sales growth in 2017 at 9,800 units

The BMW brand sold 9,379 units last year as against 7,500 units in 2016, a growth of 25 percent, while Mini posted a growth of 17 percent at 421 units as compared to 361 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW Group India today reported 24.66 percent increase in car sales at 9,800 units in 2017 as against 7,861 units in the previous year.

The BMW brand sold 9,379 units last year as against 7,500 units in 2016, a growth of 25 percent, while Mini posted a growth of 17 percent at 421 units as compared to 361 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The group's motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad India sold 252 units last year, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "2017 was a challenging year for the automotive industry in India that adversely affected stability and impacted consumer confidence due to several policy fluctuations."

He said the company achieved the growth as a result of its robust strategy, a resolute approach in implementation and commitment to all customers and their needs.

In 2017, the BMW sales growth was predominantly driven by vehicles such as BMW X1 and the BMW X5 along with the all-new BMW 5 Series sedan, it added.

