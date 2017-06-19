Jun 19, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Saraswati Commercial: Updates on authorized capital
Further to our disclosure dated 17th March, 2017 and 06th April, 2017 and in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company would like o inform that the Authorized Capital of the Company has been revised and subsequently Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company stands altered.Source : BSE