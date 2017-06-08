Jun 08, 2017 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Punj Comm appoints D .P. Reddy as additional director
It is hereby informed that Sh. D .P. Reddy, IAS has been appointed as Additional Director on the Board w.e.f 19th May, 2017 in the 190th Board of Directors Meeting held on 19.05.2017 in place of Sh. Anirudh Tewari, IAS.
