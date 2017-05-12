App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Gilts' appoints Sunil Mehta as MD & CEO.

The Board of Directors of PNB Gilts in its meeting held on May 12, 2017 have appointed Sh. Sunil Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of Punjab National Bank i.e. promoter, as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Non-Independent category) w.e.f. May 12, 2017.

PNB Gilts' appoints Sunil Mehta as MD & CEO.
The Board of Directors of PNB Gilts Ltd. ('the Company') in its meeting held on May 12, 2017 have appointed Sh. Sunil Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of Punjab National Bank i.e. promoter, as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Non-Independent category) w.e.f. May 12, 2017, till ensuing Annual General Meeting. Profile of Sh. Sunil Mehta is annexed. His inter-se relation with other Directors of the Company is NIL.Source : BSE

