Aircel to shut operations in six circles from January 30

Telecom operator Aircel will shut operations in six circles, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, from January 30, following the sectoral regulator TRAI's direction to the company to help its subscribers port out to other service networks.

"Aircel Ltd and Dishnet Wireless Ltd (both collectively referred to as Aircel Group)...informed the surrender of Licence...in six licensed service areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (West) with effect from sixty days from the date of notice of surrender i.e. December 1, 2017," TRAI said.

Aircel has set sun set date of January 30, 2018 for discontinuation of mobile services in the six circles.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India directed Aircel to issue mobile number porting code to its subscribers for moving out of its network and reject none of the request.

The regulator asked Aircel to furnish subscriber wise information of all the pre-paid customers who could not port- out and unspent balance in their account by March 20, 2018.

TRAI directed all telecom operators to accept request of Aircel subscribers to join their network till March 10, 2018.