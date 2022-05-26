English
    Bajar Gupshup | Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT, power and bank stocks rally

    After seeing a downtrend for three straight days, the Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on May 26 as buying in metal, IT, power, realty and banking stocks supported the market. Here’s a round-up of all the day’s action with Yatin Mota.

