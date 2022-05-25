business Bajar Gupshup | Markets tank for third consecutive session amid selloff in IT, metal stocks Indian equity benchmark ended lower for the third consecutive day today, pulled down by a selloff in information technology, metal and realty names. At close, the Sensex was down 303.35 points, or 0.56 percent, at 53,749.26, and the Nifty was down 99.40 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,025.80. Here's a wrap of today's market action with Yatin Mota.