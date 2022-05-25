English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Zimbabwe’s inflation is back above 100% after currency plunge

    Annual inflation quickened to 131.7% from 96.4% in April, ending a 10-month period in which the rate was below 100%.

    Bloomberg
    May 25, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    A man buys tomatoes at a market in Harare, Zimbabwe (File image: Reuters)

    A man buys tomatoes at a market in Harare, Zimbabwe (File image: Reuters)

    Zimbabwe’s inflation rate jumped back into triple digits in May after the central bank effectively devalued the local currency by introducing a new interbank rate at which most commerce will take place.

    Annual inflation quickened to 131.7% from 96.4% in April, ending a 10-month period in which the rate was below 100%. Costs rose 21% in the month, the fastest pace since July 2020. Food prices increased more than 150% from a year earlier.

    Zimbabwe's inflation rate surged in May as the currency weakened

    More than four years after the ousting of the southern African nation’s former leader Robert Mugabe, who oversaw plunging economic output and hyperinflation, Zimbabwe is still struggling to get back on track.

    The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced the new interbank rate at 276 per dollar on May 9. That was two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa temporarily barred banks from lending and introduced other measures in a bid to halt the plunge in the Zimbabwe dollar on the black market, where it trades at more than 400 to the greenback. The interbank rate is now at 296.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Africa #Emmerson Mnangagwa #inflation #Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe #Zimbabwe
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.