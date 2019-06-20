App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Worried by US-China trade tensions, ECB considering new stimulus: Olli Rehn

Rehn, who is seen as a possible successor to Mario Draghi as head of the ECB, said he was "concerned" by the current economic situation in the euro zone, which is currently battling with low inflation and weak growth.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The European Central Bank could use any of the policy instruments at its disposal unless there is improvement in the euro zone economy, ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on June 20, saying trade tensions were the greatest worry they faced.

Rehn, who is seen as a possible successor to Mario Draghi as head of the ECB, said he was "concerned" by the current economic situation in the euro zone, which is currently battling with low inflation and weak growth.

"We in the Governing Council are ready to act as appropriate unless there is improvement in the economic conditions," Rehn told a conference in Brussels.

Close

Asked whether the ECB should proceed with rate cuts or resuming asset purchases, Rehn said: "The whole range of instruments is on the table."

related news

He said the greatest worry to the economic outlook came from trade tensions between the United States and China, and urged Germany and France to better cooperate to strengthen the euro zone.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #European Central Bank #world

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.