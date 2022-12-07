US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to a summary of an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
Reuters
December 07, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
