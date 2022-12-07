English
    US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill

    U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to a summary of an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    December 07, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

    (More details awaited)
    Tags: #Ukraine #US lawmakers #World News
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 08:09 am