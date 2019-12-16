App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US exports to China to double under 'Phase One' deal: Larry Kudlow

Under the trade agreement announced last week, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $20 billion over the next two years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US exports to China will double under the so-called Phase One trade deal reached between Washington and Beijing, a top White House adviser said on December 16.

"They're ... going to double our exports to China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel.

Under the trade agreement announced last week, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $20 billion over the next two years.

While US officials have touted the deal, Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled.

related news

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations on a "Phase Two" trade deal between the two economic giants would start immediately.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday that a date for senior US and Chinese officials' signing of the accord has not yet been determined.

 

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Business #China #Larry Kudlow #United States #World News

