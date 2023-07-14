US court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision
A U.S. federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, according to a court filing.
Reuters
July 14, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST
