    US court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision

    A U.S. federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, according to a court filing.

    Reuters
    July 14, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 06:43 am