Unilever names Ian Meakins as next chairman following CEO change

Unilever Plc named Ian Meakins to succeed outgoing Chairman Nils Andersen, continuing an overhaul of its leadership after a series of missteps in recent years frustrated shareholders.

Meakins is currently chairman of Compass Group PLC and Rexel SA, and he formerly served as chief executive officer of Wolseley Plc, now known as Ferguson Plc.

Hein Schumacher became CEO of Unilever this month, replacing Alan Jope, while Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly plans to retire next year.