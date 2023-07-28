English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Unilever names Ian Meakins as next chairman following CEO change

    Meakins is currently chairman of Compass Group PLC and Rexel SA, and he formerly served as chief executive officer of Wolseley Plc, now known as Ferguson Plc.

    Bloomberg
    July 28, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    Unilever names Ian Meakins as next chairman following CEO change

    Unilever names Ian Meakins as next chairman following CEO change

    Unilever Plc named Ian Meakins to succeed outgoing Chairman Nils Andersen, continuing an overhaul of its leadership after a series of missteps in recent years frustrated shareholders.

    Meakins is currently chairman of Compass Group PLC and Rexel SA, and he formerly served as chief executive officer of Wolseley Plc, now known as Ferguson Plc.

    Hein Schumacher became CEO of Unilever this month, replacing Alan Jope, while Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly plans to retire next year.

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 11:56 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!