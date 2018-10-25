UK telecoms group BT appoints new boss

BT, the British telecoms and television broadcasting company, said on Thursday that it had chosen the co-head of British payments processing company Worldpay to be its new chief executive.

Philip Jansen will from February replace Gavin Patterson, who earlier this year announced his planned departure following shareholder unrest over the group's outlook.

Commenting on Jansen's appointment, BT chairman Jan du Plessis said in a statement: "His most recent success at Worldpay, a technology-led business, means he is well suited to build on the solid foundations that are in place at BT.

"I look forward to working with him to position BT at the heart of the UK's digital economy.